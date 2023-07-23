My backyard vegetable garden and herb bed give me just a small taste of the challenges farmers face on a much larger scale. This spring’s drought conditions had me watching the weather forecast constantly, on a roller coaster of hope and disappointment as raindrop icons appeared and then disappeared. And rainfall is just one of many factors that farmers need to take into account.

We all need to think like farmers because our well-being is tied to their success. The farm bill that our federal elected officials will be working on this summer and fall is a critical opportunity to expand conservation efforts across the nation and support farmers.

This bill, which is typically in effect for five years, includes programs that are critical for improving water quality, curbing climate pollution, reducing costs for farmers and increasing crop yields. And — perhaps most importantly — these programs will help to lower the cost of food for working families at a time when so many people are struggling to make ends meet.

Please join me in contacting our federal elected officials to urge their support for the farm bill.

Deborah Fast

Akron