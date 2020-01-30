Front-page news Jan. 23: The Elanco Republican Committee votes to support the current representative (“Elanco GOP to stay the course”), even though said representative was fined in 2018 for using a prior elected position for personal gain. Now, doesn’t that sound all too familiar? It seems to this voter that if you do something wrong as an elected official, that’s OK — the GOP will support you anyway.
Yes, to all of you out there who are bashing me right now, I am a registered Democrat and have been for years. However, that does not mean I have always voted Democratic. I vote for who I think will do the best for the county, state and nation.
Gus Gianopoulos
East Hempfield Township