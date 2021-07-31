Way to go, Ella Proud, a 14-year-old freshman at McCaskey High School, and her fellow Junior National Honor Society classmates, who planted 10,000 sunflower seeds and transformed an overgrown area of weeds into a beautiful field of sunflowers (“Fun in the sunflowers,” July 27 LNP | LancasterOnline).

Years ago, in the September 2012 issue of The Good Life magazine, I read an article headlined “There’s a reason why they call them sunflowers.” It’s because they love the sun. They are not only bright and beautiful, but their golden yellow seeds and the oil from them are a source of healthy intake.

As I thought about this, there’s a visual aid here! Christians should be called “Son flowers.” We love the son of God and we should be bright, beautiful and a source of healthfulness — not only to ourselves, but to others around us.

Just as the sunflowers seek the rays of the sun, we should seek God’s rays.

These teenagers transformed an area of overgrown weeds, so the son of man transforms our lives from an area of sin into a beautiful person.

Emmanuel.

Mary E. Martin

Akron