I read with great interest Tuesday’s front-page LNP | LancasterOnline article on the Penn Manor and Eastern Lancaster County school board meetings (“Meetings still tense over masks”). All that anger over being masked. Students complaining of the discomfort. Rude parents refusing to sit down and continuing to harass the board. I am grateful my grandchildren attend schools in the School District of Lancaster. Masks are worn without difficulty. My 9-year-old simply puts his mask on whenever he is around people, in or out of school. The 13-year-old and all of his friends do the same. All of these children are well-adjusted and deal with what is needed. What is not mentioned in the article are a few important facts. School staff members generally avoid asking students if they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19. When faculty members get infected, they may bring the virus home to their unvaccinated young children. Do the anti-maskers and anti-vaccination parents have an answer to this? Why is vaccination against COVID-19 any different from the polio or smallpox vaccinations? Are parents resisting for political reasons or out of simple foolishness?

Anita Ruff

East Hempfield Township