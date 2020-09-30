I am amazed out here in Manheim Township that someone could wrap their yard in campaign signs promoting President Donald Trump and Second Amendment rights.

When we moved here, it was a nice quiet street. I don’t know why some people feel the need to post so many ugly signs. And if that wasn’t enough, they have now started between the yards at the side, where only we and our guests can see them.

Unfortunately, nothing can be done. Ignore them, we’ve been told. Yup, we will!

Andrea Fogelberg

Manheim Township