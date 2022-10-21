In January 2021, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker voted against accepting Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Through his actions, he seemed to imply that the election was not legitimate and that Donald Trump really won. He still has not admitted that this action was wrong. Because of this, I believe he is not qualified to run for office.

This is legislation that Smucker has voted against: the Respect for Marriage Act, the Affordable Insulin Now Act, the Family Violence Prevention and Services Improvement Act, the Right to Contraception Act, and the Active Shooter Alert Act.

He rarely answers questions from his constituents and doesn’t hold in-person town halls.

I believe that we need a congressional representative who will represent us, instead of hiding in the shadows. I believe that Bob Hollister is that person.

Ann R. Strobel

East Petersburg