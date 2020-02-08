The other evening, at the retirement village dining room, she, in her wheelchair, had been helped through the food line by her caregiver. Her cognitive challenges were obvious as she sat waiting for the final push up to her table.
He, an older gentleman with some walking issues of his own, made it to his table and placed his tray. He then took a couple steps toward her, knelt, and gently hugged her while saying her name and making small talk. Then he joined his dining companions.
Those few seconds made the world a better place.
Roger Thornton
East Hempfield Township