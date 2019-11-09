In the Nov. 1 LNP article “Smucker: ‘No’ vote reflects unfairness,” U.S. Rep Lloyd Smucker states: “If more information comes out that suggests [impeachment], I’d be the first to raise my hand and say, ‘We need to seriously hold the president accountable.’ A president is not above the law.”
Why should we believe him, when he voted against the inquiry that could bring that information to light?
The congressman knows that if he had voted to find the truth there would be a political price to pay. This is one more example of a profile in cowardice.
Roger Sayres
West Lampeter Township