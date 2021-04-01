To the letter writer who accused Republican senators of not voting to confirm Dr. Rachel Levine for assistant secretary of health because she is transgender (“Revealing votes from the GOP,” March 29) consider this:

The problem some of them had with Levine was her handling of the COVID-19 crisis in Pennsylvania, including how data was handled and reported. The questions about those issues were raised by various news organizations, including LNP | LancasterOnline.

The letter writer’s use of the transgender card might work on some people, but it won’t work on the majority of us.

Don Carson

East Earl Township