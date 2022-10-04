I was angry and sad to read that the prison sentence for a Leacock Township man was reduced after his appeal. According to the article (“Man’s jail time reduced”) in the June 9 LNP | LancasterOnline, the man and his family have a long history of animal cruelty and neglect, dating to 2013. This most recent offense involved 13 dogs. How many more dogs have been mistreated by him over the past nine years? He was prohibited from owning dogs at the time when 13 dogs were taken in June 2021. Clearly that shows a blatant disregard for the law and the treatment of the dogs in his kennel. The entire article points to repeated violations and indicates there should have been punishment to the fullest extent of the law. So then why in God’s name was this man’s prison sentence reduced? He should never be allowed to operate or work in a kennel again. How many more dogs should suffer under his “care”? Clearly, none.

Ilene Kochel

Earl Township