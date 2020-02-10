Why did the Chesapeake Bay Journal, in an article that appeared in the Jan. 13 LNP | LancasterOnline (“Md. governor wants to sue Pa. over pollution”), imply that it is all the farmers who are failing the Chesapeake Bay?
Lancaster city has massive amounts of stormwater going directly into the sanitary sewer. When it rains and the sewer plant overflows, which it does, it goes into the bay. No one says anything about this — they just blame it on the farmers.
Lots of farmers are doing a great job on their own with creek banks and runoff.
It is easy to blame the farmer.
Ivan H. Zimmerman
Ephrata