According to Associated Press reporting, multiple federal laws govern the handling of classified documents, and it is a crime to remove and retain these documents at an unauthorized location. When was Hillary Clinton’s house, with more than 100 classified documents on her illegal home server, ever raided?

Even when these records were subpoenaed, Clinton avoided being raided or prosecuted. Thousands of emails on the server were deleted, and Clinton seemed to feign memory loss. I believe it also helped that she was not a Republican.

Equal protection under the law as defined by the U.S. Constitution no longer applies at the higher levels of the Department of Justice, FBI or IRS, because Republicans and people with conservative values seem to be selectively targeted and harassed.

The only way to reestablish equal protection under the law is to vote for legislators who are committed to following laws as implemented and abiding by the Constitution as written and amended.

This starts with the November election, with true and honest voting and tabulations. That means certifying that only votes by United States citizens eligible to vote are counted. In my view, that means making sure that dead people are removed from voting rolls; checking mailing addresses against U.S. Postal Service records; auditing and verifying voter records periodically; making sure that mail-in ballots aren’t sent unless requested; and ensuring that every ballot counted has positive signature verification against the signature on file.

I encourage every person who wants to protect parents of schoolchildren, close the border, stop inflation and reestablish our world leadership to register and vote in the November elections — and put this country back on the right path.

Phillip Rule

Manheim Township