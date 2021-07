A question for our Republican members of Congress, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker and Sen. Pat Toomey:

Do you intend to vote in the future? If you do intend to vote in the future, why do you, and your fellow Republican members of Congress, want to deny others the same right? You were elected to legislate for the people. Why don’t you support The For the People Act?

Please explain why.

Norman Johanson

Manheim Township