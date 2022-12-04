In the municipal briefs in the Nov. 27 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline, it was noted that a hearing will be held Jan. 9 regarding a potential Wawa convenience store and Aldi grocery store in Mount Joy Township.

I lived in the Elizabethtown/Mount Joy area for 68 years. The former Kmart building is empty. Why not utilize that location for the Aldi and maybe the Wawa?

Please don’t create another parking lot. The county doesn’t need another paved area increasing water runoff.

I am aware that Giant and Weis are basically next to each other, but that gives shoppers the ability to go to the other stores, thereby cutting down on travel and gas.

Mary Jane Brand

East Hempfield Township