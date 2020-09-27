I’ve been a resident of Lancaster County since 1980. During the past 40 years, I have seen only three representatives to the United States Congress. Those would include Robert Walker, Mr. Just Say No; Joe Pitts, another always-no guy; and now Lloyd Smucker, another “vote no on anything” kind of guy who has regularly remained unavailable to his constituents.

Does Smucker really speak for all of us?

In the Sept. 6 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline (“Smucker a ‘no’ vote on forum with challenger”) it was reported that Smucker refused to attend a forum with his Democratic opponent, Sarah Hammond. What a shame.

Smucker is a strong Trump supporter. Trump, while running for office in 2016, promised to repeal “Obamacare” and replace it with more affordable coverage that he said would provide better benefits and lower prices for prescription drugs. He also promised a $2 trillion infrastructure bill and much more. None of this has happened. Smucker, in my view, deserves some of the blame.

In short, if you want to get something positive done for Americans, the Republicans have a miserable track record. They’re strictly “keep everything the same” sort of guys. Let’s give Democratic candidates a shot for a change. I know it’s tough. This would be a change. But to quote Trump back in 2016, “What have you got to lose?”

Give Sarah Hammond a chance.

Dan Betz

East Cocalico Township