There have been about 600,000 deaths in the United States attributed to the COVID-19 virus. There have been 3.8 million deaths worldwide.

These staggering statistics beg this question: Why would anyone be reluctant to get a vaccine?

Perhaps it is the misguided information people receive from some internet sites, news broadcasts and places of worship that leads to paralysis of the mind.

As we progress slowly toward herd immunity, I fear it may be eclipsed by herd stupidity.

George Frey

Millersville