So now we all know the person sitting in the White House sent truly offensive tweets over the July 13-14 weekend. Almost immediately there were numerous individuals slamming his remarks, including the person who represents Lancaster County and roughly half of York County in Congress. Good for him.
Then the House of Representatives votes for a resolution against the man sitting in the White House and his racist tweets.
So how did the man who represents the 11th Congressional District of Pennsylvania vote? After speaking out against the man sitting in the White House, our man representing Lancaster and half of York voted against the resolution.
Well, it just goes to show that the man representing us can talk the talk.
But he cannot walk the walk.
Gus Gianopoulos
East Hempfield Township