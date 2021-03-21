Regarding the article “Historical markers set for 2 county sites” on Page B3 of the March 14 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline:

You give about 3 inches of print to Milton Hershey — as everybody knows his name.

In the next paragraph, you mention that “three women composed music for hymns and wrote the hymn texts.” End of story! No names? They might as well be three bricks of the walkway of the Ephrata Cloister. And this is the month to “honor” women.

Call it an opportunity missed.

Carol Gehron

Lancaster