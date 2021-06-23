Would like to know why Long’s Park is not hosting a Fourth of July patriotic concert or fireworks this year. There is seemingly no reason, explanation or even acknowledgment of the Fourth of July.

The other dates in the Long’s Park Summer Music Series are being held, beginning July 11.

With all the adversity in this country, the Fourth of July is a perfect time for towns, communities and organizations to promote patriotism. Especially after what we’ve been through with COVID-19, our country has more reason to celebrate.

The current administration has called for unity, harmony and peace — for bringing the nation together.

So why not further advance this agenda and encourage patriotism and unity with Fourth of July events? I believe that Long’s Park, as part of this community, should host a celebration on this patriotic day. It should be a front-runner and leader. In my view, its failure to do so is a disgrace and disrespect to Lancaster County citizens and to this memorable holiday.

If there is a legitimate reason for Long’s Park not to hold an event on the Fourth of July, then be transparent and explain why to the citizens!

Marie Donnelly

East Hempfield Township