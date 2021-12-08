This is regarding an owner of Lancaster County’s largest nursing home, a man who managed a Philadelphia-area nursing home where three residents died due to his “recklessly endangering” them. Three lives lost due to his actions — or lack of action.

I would have thought Chaim “Charlie” Steg would have gotten some jail time.

But Delaware County Court of Common Pleas Judge Anthony Scanlon handed down a sentence with no jail time (just five years’ probation). So a person whose decisions resulted in three deaths is a free man.

Speak up, people, as this man should not be free, in my view, and the judge who sentenced him should be looked into.

I am a disabled Vietnam vet and this is a disgrace.

Steve Vogel

Oxford