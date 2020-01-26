“Read the report.” That’s what the June 2 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline editorial (“Essential reading”) implored us to do after the release of the report about Russian collusion by former Special Counsel Robert Mueller.
But when the Justice Department’s inspector general’s report obliterated Russian collusion by President Donald Trump and instead pointed its finger at the corruption of the FBI, the Justice Department and intelligence agencies, there was not a word about the subversion of the democratic process by the Obama administration.
The LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board was convinced by the Mueller report, which oddly considered the Steele dossier “outside (Mueller’s) investigative purview.” The board was silent as a false narrative was perpetuated — by Washington Post columnists Eugene Robinson and E.J. Dionne, among others — about a memo Congressman Devin Nunes wrote on Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act abuse.
Glenn Greenwald, a far-left journalist, is one of the few who have written fairly about Russian collusion. He wrote, “But the revelations of the IG Report are not merely a massive FBI scandal. They are also a massive media scandal, because they reveal that so much of what the U.S. media has authoritatively claimed about all of these matters for more than two years is completely false.”
When the New Era and Intelligencer were combined in 2009, separate liberal and conservative editorial pages were retained. In my opinion, when the paper was further condensed, our community lost its conservative voice and, because of that, LNP | LancasterOnline has missed the most important story in the history of our country.
David Marks
Lititz