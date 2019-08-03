This is an issue I’ve written about before, but I think it bears repeating.
I used to walk for the March of Dimes. We walked 10 miles through the streets of Lancaster and nobody ever held up traffic for us or closed streets.
In later years we changed to venues that were out of the flow of traffic. The most recent venue is Long’s Park.
My question is this: Why can’t the other runs or races do the same thing? I’m sure all these other races can’t be more important than what the March of Dimes is doing.
It also has become increasingly annoying that I either have to change or postpone any plans I have just because I can’t use a certain street.
Dora Catherson
Lancaster