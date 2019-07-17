I have been following the recent issues concerning “shaming” of students with negative school lunch account balances.
I understand that, at my advanced age, many elements of modern life have passed me by, many of them not for the betterment of mankind. This would be one of them.
In my day, students had three choices for school lunch. A) Purchase the school cafeteria lunch; B) bring a brown bag from home; C) don’t eat.
If you chose A, you handed the cashier 35 cents and went through the cafeteria line. If you chose not to, hopefully you had option B. If not, you were left with option C and the world didn’t end; that is, you probably were not going to die of starvation.
I am completely baffled as to why those three options don’t exist today, although I am certain lunches are not 35 cents today.
How did we get to the point where schools are accountable for feeding students? That is their parents’ job! Schools have enough trouble educating kids today, and then they are supposed to look after their nutritional needs as well?
Oh, and don’t even get me started on how my tax dollars are paying for all of this.
Rich Oliver
Rapho Township