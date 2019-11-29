Had the actor James Dean gone on to complete a natural life span, there is no question that his immense talent would have scaled many cinematic heights. We know this, owing to the three masterpieces he left behind — the only movies he was ever able to make.
How incredibly sad to learn that his great legacy is now being tarnished for commercial reasons by the wonders of technology. The James Dean estate has sold the rights to use his digital image (face mask and voice) for future movie projects of dubious value.
Are there no boundaries limiting our disrespect for the dead, who remain powerless to protect themselves? Must greed always triumph over decency?
John G. Grier
East Lampeter Township