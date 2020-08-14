As Congress wrangles over the latest COVID-19 relief package, millions of Americans are at risk. Health care in rural areas is desperately inadequate. Schools are begging for funding to reopen safely. Millions might be homeless if the rent moratoriums and unemployment benefit packages are not approved.

In contrast, the Pentagon budget for the coming year is a robust $740 billion. The Republicans’ proposed COVID-19 relief package contains additional billions for Pentagon projects.

And consider that the president’s proposed budget for the Department of Education last year was $64 billion, representing about a 10% reduction from the previous year.

What are our priorities as a nation? Why do we suffer with inadequate social services, a dearth of low-income housing, crushing medical expenses and crumbling schools? Why are 2.5 million children homeless?

The defining characteristic of U.S. foreign policy for 75 years has been the threat or use of military force. For example, the Authorizations for the Use of Military Force, passed in 2001 and 2002, are still in effect and have led us into 19 years of conflict in the Middle East, costing millions of dollars and thousands of lives. The State Department, whose goal is diplomacy, has been gutted while the Pentagon grows.

The priorities of our government must change. We need a humanity-based budget, not one based on military overreach. Contact your representatives in Congress. Tell them to use our money to meet the crushing needs of our society and to reach out to the world with diplomacy instead of firearms.

Jane Cadwallader

Red Lion

York County