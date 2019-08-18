The backsliding Christian in a July 28 Sunday LNP letter (“What would Jesus say?”) attacks evangelical Christians for “compromised servanthood in exchange for political power’” (whatever that is). Then the writer takes out of context, I might add, her reference to Matthew 16:26, which she suggests shows that Christians forfeit their soul because they voted for President Donald Trump. Then she goes on to criticize his leadership, and that’s OK, it’s every American’s right.
However, I must take issue with the writer’s assertion of Christians’ forfeit of their soul. If she had even a childlike understanding of Scripture she would know that’s impossible, according to Jesus’ teaching in John 3:16-18.
What I don’t understand is how a Christian could leave her church because of a political disagreement, especially if she knows the spiritual makeup of the church was purchased with the blood of Jesus (Acts 20:28).
We Christians are the body (Colossians 1:24).
Jesus is the head of the body (Ephesians 1:22 , 5:23).
Lastly, I encourage the letter writer to read Hebrews 10:24-25 as it relates to the assembly of believers, and their purpose, and get back to church.
John L. Stauffer
Warwick Township