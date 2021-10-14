I cannot believe that the U.S. Department of Justice has not put former President Donald Trump, his family and corrupt members of his former Cabinet in prison yet.

Trump openly admitted to journalist Bob Woodward that he deliberately downplayed COVID-19 in the early stages of the pandemic. The U.S. death count from COVID-19 is now over 717,000 people. Some health experts believe that if Trump had acted immediately, he could have saved hundreds of thousands of lives.

The Trump Organization, the former president's family business, is facing criminal charges alleging significant tax fraud. Trump has directed some of his former aides to ignore subpoenas from the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. And the Trump campaign still owes millions to some cities for expenses they incurred during rallies.

Most of all, Trump incited the violent insurrection in Washington, D.C., in January. People died that day, and serious damage was caused to the U.S. Capitol building.

How can the U.S. attorney general ignore all of this and not act immediately to place Trump, who I believe to be dangerous, in prison? Why does everyone else have to follow the law, but Trump is still allowed to be in public? Our laws must be followed by everyone, without exception! I believe that Trump should have a life sentence in prison and should never be allowed to run for any office again.

I fear that our democracy will be damaged forever if Trump does not pay for the many, many crimes I believe he has committed in our country.

Charles Roehm

Penn Township