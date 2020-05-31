I moved to Mountville from a town near Indianapolis very recently. I have lived in both eastern and western Pennsylvania and am delighted to be living in this area. I am appalled at the pace and plans for reopening Pennsylvania, particularly Lancaster County.

In Indiana, there is a phased reopening that leads to a total reopening that involves recommended social distancing but also allows businesses to fully return.

In Boone County (adjacent to Indianapolis), I could get a haircut (by appointment) and sit down at a restaurant. Indiana liquor stores have remained open during the entire period. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb moved most of the state to stage three on May 22 so residents could enjoy the Memorial Day weekend holiday. Mall, stores and restaurants can be at 75% capacity. Community swimming pools and campgrounds can open with restrictions. So can gyms and health clubs.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, by leaving Lancaster County in the “red” phase until June 5, has sent the message that he doesn’t trust us to act responsibly and doesn’t care about our businesses.

Moving to yellow will still leave restaurants only able to provide takeout and delivery (though some outdoor dining measures were also recently approved). This is deadly to an area that needs tourism.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The green phase, which Wolf defines as the new normal, will still leave some businesses at only 50% capacity. That is not likely to be a viable business model.

If Indiana can open in a way that trusts people and values business, why can’t Pennsylvania? I know the answer to that. It’s the governor.

Charles Pillar

Mountville