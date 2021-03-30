The new health and medical coordinator for Lancaster County, Violet De Stefano, was hired at an annual salary of $48,500 (“County hires new medical coordinator,” March 24 LNP | LancasterOnline).

Edwin Hurston, who had previously fulfilled many of the same duties for the county, was paid “$1,800 a week for his services, adding up to more than $80,000 during his time on the job,” according to the version of the article that appeared in the newspaper.

Why is a woman in essentially the same job being paid much less?

In addition, in the online version of this article, the final paragraph explaining the pay disparity does not appear. What are the reasons for that?

MaryAnne Motter Cullen

Lancaster