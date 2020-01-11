When President Barack Obama gave the word to take out Osama bin Laden, he was praised by Democrats and Republicans alike for having the courage to eliminate a butcher. Now when President Donald Trump showed the same courage to take out the Iranian military leader who was responsible for the deaths of our servicemen and servicewomen, the Democrats criticize him, and some protesters come out to demonstrate against the president and our military.
It looks like the liberal socialists believe that the life of the Iranian butcher is more sacred than those of our young men and women who were his targets. Even hundreds of Qassem Soleimani’s own countrymen were killed at his direction. It’s a sad picture that we paint for the entire world.
Barry A. Trostle
Bainbridge