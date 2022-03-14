United Nations’ mission statement includes “the maintenance of international peace and security.” Eradicating conflicts across the globe is a pivotal duty of this organization. Its focus on this area is because it seeks to improve lives and transform communication.

The main reason for the establishment of the United Nations was to stop the loss of lives and destruction of property through wars. Since it came into operation, the organization has been vigilant and active in the prevention of conflicts between countries. It ensures that it performs its mandate of stimulating peace building and peacekeeping through its military personnel and by facilitating conditions for global security. By doing so, the United Nations creates societies where people can constructively interact with others and thrive together.

So, what is the United Nations doing about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine?

Just a thought.

Jon Singer

Manheim Township