What is the definition of insanity? Of course, we all know it is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result.

Seventeen Republicans sought the nomination for president in 2016. This caused a dilution of support and money and allowed Donald Trump to prevail.

Now, in 2023 — in addition to those who are already running — former Vice President Mike Pence, Chris Christie and who knows who else are joining the GOP fray.

The real, legitimate rival to Trump is U.S. Sen. Tim Scott. He is an optimist. He has defined policies on education and other important matters. Yet I fear the same terrible result will occur as folks without a chance to win get into the race for reasons that baffle my imagination.

The Republican Party needs to coalesce around a “not Trump” candidate who has ideas, charisma and leadership skills.

Bruce Riefenstahl

Mount Joy