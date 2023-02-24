Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace is proposing a home rule charter for the city, in part so that the city can raise the tax for working city residents.

If the city is in such dire need of more revenue, why is it planning to pay $1.5 million for a public art project at the Christian Street Garage? The city could use those funds to fill potholes.

At meetings, the mayor should provide more details to residents about where funds will go. Will they go toward more street bike paths? Electric vehicles for city workers? Any future tax increases should go to benefit the residents of Lancaster city!

Dennis White

Manheim Township