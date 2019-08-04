For two years, you ran Sunday LNP opinion articles from Bryan Stinchfield in which he parroted every lie that the mainstream media, CNN and the wacko left could dream up about President Donald Trump’s supposed involvement with Russia. In one of his last articles before the Mueller report, Stinchfield suggested Trump was a Russian asset (“So maybe Trump didn’t collude — but he’s still Individual 1,” March 31 Sunday LNP).
After the Mueller report came out, I thought I would have heard the last of Stinchfield, being so thoroughly embarrassed at the fiction he had preached for two years. Imagine my surprise at seeing his articles still appearing in your paper!
Only in this era of fake news does a paper continue to publish articles from someone who has been thoroughly discredited.
You also tip your hat to fake news in the Los Angeles Times article you ran on the front page July 25 that completely mischaracterized what happened at the Mueller testimony. His lack of familiarity with basic facts in the case and his refusal to address some very serious legal and ethical questions regarding the investigation are very concerning, but you saw fit to spin it with the headline “By the book.”
If you want to keep this reader, you need to raise your level of truthfulness.
John W. Kreider
East Lampeter Township