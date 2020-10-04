I was dismayed by Tom Murse’s Sept. 6 column indicating that Congressman Lloyd Smucker has refused to accept the invitation from LNP | LancasterOnline to debate his Democratic rival, Sarah Hammond (“Smucker a ‘no’ vote on forum with challenger”).

I was taken aback at Smucker’s comment that he does not consider LNP | LancasterOnline a “trusted news source.” Wow. I have gotten my news via the Lancaster papers for 40 years and have found them very reliable and balanced. You can find editorial opinions on the right and the left.

What really shocked me is that my congressman is not willing to engage in debate on the issues of the day. What is he afraid of?

In the 1990s, I ran for a state House seat in the old 98th District. I ran twice and lost twice. My opponent both times was Republican Tom Armstrong. We both have similar faith commitments, but different politics. He agreed to debate, though he had no obligation to do so. He had a 2-to-1 registration advantage, which most agreed assured him of victory.

The debate was held at Elizabethtown College and was set up by the political science department. It covered the issues of the day and allowed for questions from the audience.

What has happened to the Republican Party that its members are seemingly afraid to debate the facts in an open forum? Come on, Lloyd, let’s have a debate. You owe it to your constituents, and it is your civic obligation to stand before the public and state your case in a forum that presents both sides.

George Leyh

Mount Joy