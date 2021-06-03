A deadly virus. The almost unbelievable miracle of available vaccines. A hospital requires its workers to take the vaccine to protect community members who seek medical help (“Vaccine conflict breaks out here,” May 27 LNP | LancasterOnline).

How can any of this be controversial?

When did public health become so politicized that two of our county commissioners would object to a hospital policy designed only to protect the public?

Once again, in my view, Commissioner Josh Parsons reveals a perverse notion of liberty: the freedom to infect any and all with whom one comes into contact. Lancaster County deserves so much better — leaders who understand that their first responsibility is to the well-being of their constituents, not to wink at the brainwashed masses who think this is a matter of “freedom.”

Joel Eigen

Lancaster