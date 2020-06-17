I have been thinking about society’s outrage regarding two black men who were recently killed, one by vigilantes in Georgia and the other by rogue policemen in Minnesota. The deaths were tragic and the outrage justifiable.

But I wonder where society’s outrage is when a black person murders a white person — whether the victim is a police officer or a civilian. Where is society’s outrage when a white person kills another white person? Where is society’s outrage when a black person kills another black person? Where is the news coverage? Where are the demonstrations?

Why do we seemingly only have mass news coverage and demonstrations when a black person is killed by a white person? Why is it always a question of race? Yes, black lives matter, but white lives and brown lives also matter. All lives matter. If we don’t come together as a nation under God and stop this madness soon, we will surely destroy ourselves.

Dennis Kluck

Clay Township