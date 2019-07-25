I was appalled again when I saw the article concerning deficits with the school lunch program (“Districts face cafeteria debts,” June 27).
Recently, our district decided to spend $7-$9 million for a field house at our sports stadium and only one person questioned the need at the school board meeting. In my opinion, resources are always found when there is a pet project, so why are school lunch debts scrutinized, when they represent a small portion of the costs of our schools?
Our youngsters have enough pressures today: bullying, poor parenting and social media. Do they really need to be shamed because of a lunch?
It is time to get our priorities in order — begin by not printing school lunch deficits.
Bob Burkholder
Warwick Township