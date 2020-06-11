I needed to leave the house today to buy food. Like all God's creatures, I must eat. I encountered people in the market who were not wearing masks, and many others were wearing them improperly, thus defeating the purpose and nullifying whatever effect it could have had. Also, few people were conscientiously trying to maintain distance. I encountered four women (three of whom were together) who had no masks at all, freely and casually intermingling with other shoppers. I thought immediately of Typhoid Mary! Now many will return home counting 14 days, watching for symptoms. All for no good reason.

Why is it so hard to wear the mask? What is the point to make by not wearing a mask? Herd immunity? Don’t forget that an immune herd is a thinned herd! Tyranny? The virus is the tyrant.

Some have compared this to fighting a war. The only way we can protect and restore our way of life is to win the war. No compromise. The strategies of containment and mitigation will prevail only if the tactics of wearing the mask and keeping our distance are successfully enacted. We all have a duty. Let’s win the war.

Bill Glenn

Mount Joy