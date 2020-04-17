I was just watching the news about farmers pouring milk down the drains and losing crops in the fields. There are people going hungry in this country — and we are letting food rot? Why can we not employ the military in helping to distribute this food? We have been able to move mountains, literally, in the past during conflicts with other countries. We are able to transport large amounts of supplies to people after natural disasters. Surely there are ways to move this food to the people in our own country who are in need right now. Let’s utilize the efficient military personnel and the equipment they have for something positive.

Deborah Fuss

Ephrata