Let me get this straight. Since 2013, the Esh family has been charged with at least 44 offenses related to animal cruelty, animal neglect or kennel law violations (“Kennel owners plead guilty” Sept. 24 LNP | LancasterOnline).

Daniel Esh has, according to LNP | LancasterOnline reporting, been finding loopholes in Pennsylvania’s dog laws for at least 25 years and, for the second year in a row, members of the Esh family have pleaded guilty to animal cruelty.

My question: Why in the world would these people ever be allowed to own dogs again?

Nancy Kenneff

Lancaster