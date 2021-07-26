Quick question.

Why does LNP | LancasterOnline allow what I view as President Joe Biden’s misinformation about “voter suppression” on the front page (“Curtailing voting not American, Biden says,” July 14) without the condescending warnings that were seemingly used whenever former President Donald Trump was in the news?

Biden should be advocating for the nation to model its voting laws after his home state of Delaware. Look them up, and I believe you’ll see Biden’s hypocrisy.

Maybe LNP | LancasterOnline shouldn’t cut and paste what I view as The Associated Press’ activist propagandists posing as journalists.

Dan Fletcher

East Hempfield Township