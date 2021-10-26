The Oct. 19 LNP | LancasterOnline included summaries of recent Lancaster County school board meetings. During the Oct. 14 Manheim Township school board work session, an agenda item was the review of the Bible2School program, in which 66 students in grade two through four from five different elementary schools participate (“Manheim Township school board gets update on district's College, Career, Life Ready program”).

It was noted that a Democratic candidate for Manheim Township’s school board in the upcoming election, Adam Hosey, objected to the program and publicly commented, “Morally, it’s not a good thing to have in our schools.”

Candidate Hosey, can you please publicly elaborate on your viewpoint, in particular as it relates to morality? Given the heavy emphasis on diversity, equity and inclusion “to foster community” by the Manheim Township school board Democratic candidate ticket, I find it odd that the Bible2School program, it appears, is a target for exclusion.

Does this viewpoint represent that of the current Manheim Township school board and those running for board positions?

Jed Batchelder

Manheim Township