On Oct. 14, LNP | LancasterOnline published a good article about Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development’s plans for a major expansion.

Near the end of the article was a paragraph that stated, “Local and county officials at Thursday’s groundbreaking event included Republican Lancaster County Commissioners Ray D’Agostino and Josh Parsons, Democratic County Commissioner John Trescot, Republican state House Speaker Bryan Cutler, and Democratic state Rep. Mike Sturla.”

Why did the article include the party affiliation for each county official? As I see it, party affiliation was not necessary for this article.

The article could have stated, “Lancaster County Commissioners Ray D’Agostino, Josh Parsons and John Trescot, state House Speaker Bryan Cutler and state Rep. Mike Sturla.”

It seems that including political affiliation is so ingrained in the journalistic culture that LNP | LancasterOnline does not even realize that it is politicizing each article.

Joe Myers

West Lampeter Township