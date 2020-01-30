Cal Thomas, in his Jan. 21 column in LNP | LancasterOnline (“What would founders say of show trial”), compares President Donald Trump’s signing of the new China trade deal to the House’s impeachment vote, and says that anyone who can’t see that the trade deal was of “greater long-term benefit” must be “a rank partisan.”
This is not true. What is taking place in Congress right now will echo down through the decades far more forcefully than signing a minor trade deal. Think about it: If Trump is allowed to solicit foreign interference in our elections and then cover it up, where does that leave our democracy?
And if a president can refuse requests for documents and testimony from Congress — if subpoenas mean nothing — how does Congress do oversight? Congress has a constitutionally mandated duty to investigate wrongdoing in the federal government, but if officials can simply blow these requests off, what then?
What Congress is debating right now isn’t just about Trump. It’s about what the norms of government will be going forward.
It’s profoundly disappointing to see an evangelical Christian commentator like Thomas minimize Trump’s behavior. Please note the argument here: Thomas doesn’t say Trump is innocent; no one does. He suggests that the behavior doesn’t matter. Well, it does matter. It matters a lot. We desperately need honest government — which we haven’t been getting these past three years.
If only values like integrity and truthfulness were more important than maintaining political advantage to opinion leaders like Cal Thomas.
Barry Stoner
Elizabethtown