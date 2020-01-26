The trial of the year is here: The Senate impeachment of our president. Here’s some info from the Constitution and precedent.
Impeachment requires high crimes and misdemeanors. What did the House decide? Not quid pro quo, since Ukraine got its money without investigating the Bidens. Besides, nobody understands Latin. Abuse of power and obstruction of Congress will do.
Abuse of power or call it like it is: executive privilege. Precedent: President Barack Obama refused to allow his attorney general to testify in Congress about the “Fast and Furious” operation that released guns to Mexican gangs. Americans will never know why it was done or how much it cost in money and lives.
Obstruction of Congress: Our Constitution provides three co-equal branches: executive (the president, his Cabinet and advisers), legislative (House and Senate), and judicial (the Supreme Court). If any two have a disagreement, they bring in the third to settle the question. Fact: Congress never asked the judiciary to mediate, so the score is House 1, president 1 — a tie, meaning no obstruction.
But never mind. If the Senate doesn’t call witnesses the House didn’t get around to calling, it’s obviously siding with the president. (Except not as obviously as I believe the House sided against Trump by not allowing some of the witnesses Republicans requested, not allowing the president to fully defend himself, and by cutting off some Republican questions.)
You say the Republicans got a “fact” witness in front of the House Judiciary Committee who opposed the opinions of the other three witnesses? He was Jonathan Turley, a Democratic-approved independent who voted against Donald Trump in 2016.
