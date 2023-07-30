I’m just reflecting on living in a sane part of the United States. Living in an area where the majority seem to respect one another. An area where safe enjoyment of what our area has to offer is the rule. What am I actually reflecting on, you ask?

I am basking in the enjoyment of activities on a recent Saturday that did not involve protests. There were no LGBTQ+ flags, no Donald Trump flags, no Joe Biden flags, no Black Lives Matter flags and no Pride flags. There was no one blocking a road or street and no one shouting for their cause.

Casual greetings and smiles were the order of the day. We shared the day with participants of multiple ethnic and racial backgrounds. We seemed to have raced back in time.

There is a time and a place for everything. Thank goodness we seem to have developed a culture that respects what others have shared with us, without using the opportunity for a cause other than pure enjoyment.

I am proud to tout my community as a respectful and courteous community.

May we keep up the good work.

Gene Newcomer

Mount Joy