In my May 9 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Biden family should be under spotlight,” I stated, “The Biden family corruption activities are finally coming home to roost after being protected for years by the Washington, D.C., swamp.”

Hunter Biden’s and President Joe Biden’s apparent protection by the Department of Justice and the FBI came crashing down July 26.

In the United States District Court for the District of Delaware, Judge Maryellen Noreika rejected Hunter Biden’s sweetheart plea deal with DOJ prosecutors.

The Associated Press article published on the front page of the July 27 LNP | LancasterOnline (“Hunter Biden deal on hold”) failed to provide readers with a simple description of why the deal failed.

The deal failed because the DOJ and Hunter Biden’s defense team jointly tried to pull a fast one on the judge. Hidden in the 15th paragraph of the pretrial diversion agreement on the felony gun charge was a broad immunity provision that would protect Hunter Biden from prosecution for other crimes he may have committed in this time period.

The DOJ had agreed to this immunity deal, and hoped the judge would simply sign off on the agreement as written.

But the judge asked the prosecution one key question: Does the DOJ have any other open investigations involving Hunter Biden? This question killed the deal.

The DOJ was trapped and had to answer “yes,” as the DOJ and FBI had been withholding information and documents from U.S. House of Representatives investigators, using the excuse that there was an ongoing investigation involving Hunter Biden. If it had answered “no,” the DOJ could not continue to withhold documents from the House.

Phillip Rule

Manheim Township