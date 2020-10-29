For the past four years, I have periodically worked in a nonprofit volunteer role in state Rep. Steve Mentzer’s office in Lititz. From a distance, I have observed Mentzer welcome a number of people, listen to their issues or problems and help them find solutions. He is clearly a representative “of the people.”

I believe that Mentzer’s track record in his financial career, his volunteer activities and his eight years as a state representative make him uniquely qualified to continue as the 97th District representative during these turbulent times.

As a registered independent, I vote for who I feel is the best candidate, regardless of party affiliation. For the reasons outlined above, I am endorsing Mentzer to continue to serve as my representative.

Kevin St. Cyr

Manheim Township