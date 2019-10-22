Our justice system is deeply rooted in failed policy. We continually incarcerate and trap nonviolent drug offenders into endless cycles of parole and probation. Possessory drug charges can immediately derail your life. Probationary supervision is a standard outcome. Continual drug use lands first-time offenders in county prison — without adequate treatment. The loss of your job, home and dignity are often common denominators. Prisons are cesspools filled with anger and resentment that drive individuals further down the path of criminal activity.
Made it out? Good luck regaining control of your life. Getting another job? Who hires criminal drug users? Fines and supervision fees are still due. Failure to make payments lands you back behind bars on a violation. Welcome to the revolving door and the narrowly escapable vacuum of the “justice system.”
Has this approach reduced drug use, addiction rates or availability?
The system is in cardiac arrest, and the time for progressive criminal justice reform has arrived.
Witnessing firsthand the effects of addiction and the justice system, I understand the detriment of having prosecutors numb to the individual. I understand the journey to rebuild your life, career and relationships from the ground up. People with addictions aren’t just consumed addicts — they are neighbors, children, fathers, mothers and human beings who deserve compassion and second chances.
Hobie Crystle offers a way forward through a compassionate approach that will help heal our communities and allow law enforcement to prioritize and allocate its finite resources while saving taxpayers money.
John Padora
Clay Township